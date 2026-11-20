A series of socio-cultural events has been organized in Azerbaijan's Aghdam in honor of City Day.

According to Report's correspondent in Aghdam, the festivities kicked off with a procession of Garabagh horses through the city streets toward the Imaret Complex.

The events were attended by officials and public figures, families of martyrs, veterans, district residents, guests, as well as employees of relevant institutions.

Throughout the day, a fair will be held at the Imaret Complex, where local producers and entrepreneurs will showcase their products. The main goal of the event is to perpetuate the memory of the Victory that marked the liberation of Aghdam from occupation and to promote national and spiritual values.

The events dedicated to Aghdam City Day are jointly organized by the Special Representative Office of the President in Aghdam, the Ministry of Culture, the Ministry of Agriculture, the Garabagh Revival Fund, the Equestrian Federation, and the State Tourism Agency.