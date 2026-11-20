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Azerbaijani para taekwondo athlete Sabir Zeynalov has won a gold medal at the World Championships in Muju, South Korea.

According to Report, Zeynalov, competing in the 58kg category, advanced to the final after defeating India's Mohit Singh in the round of 16, Mongolia's Tyemirbyek Khaulyet in the quarterfinals and Chinese Taipei's Xiang Wen Xiao in the semifinals.

In the final, he defeated Israel's reigning Paralympic champion Asaf Yasur to claim the world title.