Azerbaijani engineers undergoing training abroad will launch the Azersky-2 satellite into orbit after returning home, said Dunay Badirkhanov, acting chairman of the board of Azerbaijan's Space Agency (Azercosmos) under the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport.

Report informs that he made the remarks at the launch of the Dunya School satellite project at Khazar University.

According to Badirkhanov, Azercosmos is implementing a project to develop domestically built satellites in Azerbaijan.

"Several of our engineers are currently undergoing training abroad. After returning to Azerbaijan in a few years, they will launch our Azersky-2 satellite into orbit. I believe that in 10 or 15 years, one of the schoolchildren sitting in this hall today will also be part of that team," he said.

Badirkhanov noted that a satellite's value and the technology it incorporates matter more than its size.

"The smaller the satellite, the more advanced the technology used to build it. These satellites can help address important global challenges and issues. Once the satellite is in orbit, you will see how the data it sends back benefits Azerbaijan and the world. Over the course of a year, you will take part in numerous training sessions. You will then put your ideas into practice, work on a physical satellite model and build it. Ultimately, one of the models you build will be launched into orbit," he said.

Implemented jointly by Azercosmos's KOSMIK Academy and Dunya School, the project will give pupils the opportunity to design, build and test a PocketQube 1P picosatellite and work with data obtained from orbit.

Brazilian company IDEIA Space will serve as the project's international technical partner.