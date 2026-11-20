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Georgia's government has declared November 22 a national day of mourning for those killed in the collapse of a residential building in Lower Ponichala.

Report's Georgian bureau informs that the government announced the decision.

State flags across the country will be flown at half-mast that day.

An explosion caused by a buildup of natural gas occurred on the building's fifth floor on November 19. Six people were killed and five others injured.