Georgia declares November 22 a day of mourning for building collapse victims
Region
- 20 November, 2026
- 10:37
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Georgia's government has declared November 22 a national day of mourning for those killed in the collapse of a residential building in Lower Ponichala.
Report's Georgian bureau informs that the government announced the decision.
State flags across the country will be flown at half-mast that day.
An explosion caused by a buildup of natural gas occurred on the building's fifth floor on November 19. Six people were killed and five others injured.
Gürcüstanda Poniçala faciəsi ilə bağlı noyabrın 22-si matəm günü elan olunub
В Грузии объявили траур по жертвам трагедии в Поничала
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