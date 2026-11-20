Vietnamese literary scholar and translator Nguyen Van Thien has expressed hope for the development of ties between institutions in Azerbaijan and Vietnam engaged in the study of literature and culture, according to Report's correspondent in Hanoi.

"I would like good relations to be established between our institutions engaged in the study of literature and culture. I believe we have the potential to develop cultural and literary ties," he told journalists.

According to Thien, interest in Azerbaijani literature is growing in Vietnam. In particular, the translation of Azerbaijani film director Ajdar Ibrahimov's book "What I Saw in Vietnam" sparked interest among young people.

"On the day of the presentation, many students and young people attended the event, eager to get a copy of the book and read it. By now, this book has likely become a rarity on the book market," he noted.

Thien reported that he visited Azerbaijan twice - in 2024 and 2025. During his first trip, he participated in an international conference on the literature of the peoples of Asia held in Baku and visited the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences and the Nizami Ganjavi Institute of Literature.

In 2026, Thien translated the lyrics of songs from Uzeyir Hajibeyli's operetta "Arshin Mal Alan" into Vietnamese. He also put forward an initiative to establish centers for Turkology and Azerbaijani Studies at Hanoi University.