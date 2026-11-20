International commodity, stock and currency market indicators (November 20, 2026)
Finance
- 20 November, 2026
- 09:39
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|Latest price
|Change from previous close
|Change since start of year
|Commodities
|Brent crude ($/barrel)
|92.66
|+0.68
|+31.81
|WTI crude ($/barrel)
|83.72
|+0.51
|+26.30
|Gold ($/ounce)
|3,530.80
|−154.70
|−810.30
|Indices
|Dow Jones
|49,097.06
|−1,101.11
|+1,033.77
|S&P 500
|7,175.83
|−147.80
|+330.33
|Nasdaq
|23,879.20
|−550.69
|+637.21
|Nikkei
|59,444.21
|+419.93
|+9,104.73
|DAX
|25,463.81
|−272.43
|+973.40
|FTSE 100
|10,452.68
|−98.49
|+521.30
|CAC 40
|8,080.74
|−66.09
|−68.76
|Shanghai Composite
|3,577.62
|−10.21
|−391.22
|BIST 100
|11,400.09
|−77.32
|+138.57
|RTS
|930.29
|−16.30
|−183.84
|Currencies
|USD/EUR
|1.0978
|+0.0015
|−0.0767
|USD/GBP
|1.3105
|−0.0027
|−0.0368
|JPY/USD
|159.1900
|−0.5000
|+2.7400
|RUB/USD
|81.9775
|−0.1500
|+3.2275
|TRY/USD
|50.5755
|+0.0700
|+7.6193
|CNY/USD
|6.6721
|−0.0200
|−0.3169
Beynəlxalq əmtəə, fond və valyuta bazarlarının göstəriciləri (20.11.2026)
Ключевые показатели международных товарных, фондовых и валютных рынков (20.11.2026)
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