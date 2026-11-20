President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev meets with Prime Minister of Vietnam
Foreign policy
- 20 November, 2026
- 09:24
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On November 20, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with Prime Minister of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam Le Minh Hung, Report's correspondent in Hanoi informs.
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Ильхам Алиев встретился с премьером Вьетнама
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