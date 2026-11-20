Many Vietnamese who received their education in Azerbaijan subsequently went on to hold high government positions and achieve significant professional success, Honorary President of the Vietnam-Azerbaijan Friendship Association and former Deputy Minister of Science and Technology of the country Nghiem Vu Khai told journalists, Report's correspondent in Hanoi informs.

"I arrived in Baku in August 1970. I was 17 years old then and had just finished school. For a year, I studied Russian in preparatory courses, and then I entered Baku State University. I studied there for five years and earned my degree," he recounted.

According to him, during their studies in Baku, Vietnamese students received comprehensive support from local residents, professors, and peers.

"A severe war was underway in Vietnam at that time. Azerbaijanis, especially the residents of our beloved Baku, saw in us representatives of the Vietnamese people, who were fighting for their country at that time. They sympathized with us and created wonderful conditions for studying and living. I still recall those days with deep emotion," he noted.

After graduating from the university in 1976, Nghiem Vu Khai returned to Vietnam and began teaching at a university. According to him, the knowledge and experience gained in Baku helped him in his further studies in Japan and his subsequent professional career.

Nghiem Vu Khai also spoke about his meetings with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev. In May 2014, he addressed the head of state on behalf of Vietnamese graduates of Azerbaijani universities.

"I think the president was deeply impressed by the fact that several hundred former students who studied in Azerbaijan came to the meeting," he said.

According to Nghiem Vu Khai's estimate, over several decades, around 4,000–5,000 Vietnamese citizens received an education at universities and other educational institutions in Azerbaijan. Among them were bachelor's graduates, holders of academic degrees, and specialists with technical training.

"Many Vietnamese who studied in Baku achieved great success. One became Deputy Prime Minister of Vietnam, another became Vice Chairman of the National Assembly. About 15 people, including myself, became members of parliament. Some took posts as deputy ministers, and many headed scientific research institutes and universities," he noted.

As an example, the agency's interlocutor cited Professor Mai Chau Nguyen, with whom he studied in the same group in Baku and who later headed Vietnam National University, Hanoi. Nghiem Vu Khai himself previously served as Deputy Minister of Science and Technology of Vietnam.