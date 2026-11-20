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The price of Azerbaijan's Azeri Light crude rose by $0.79, or 0.81%, to $98.41 a barrel on the global market, an oil market source told Report.

Brent crude futures for January delivery settled at $92.87 a barrel.

At Türkiye's Ceyhan port, Azeri Light rose by $0.37, or 0.39%, to $94.02 a barrel on a free-on-board (FOB) basis.

Azerbaijan's state budget for this year is based on an average oil price of $65 a barrel.

Azeri Light recorded its lowest price of $15.81 a barrel on April 21, 2020, and its highest price of $149.66 in July 2008.

The crude is produced under the agreement to develop the Azeri–Chirag–Gunashli (ACG) block of fields. Azerbaijan's state oil company SOCAR holds a 35.3% stake in the agreement.