Baku TV covers President Aliyev's visits to Hanoi memorials
Foreign policy
- 20 November, 2026
- 09:45
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Baku TV has produced a segment on Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev's visits to historic sites in Vietnam, Report informs.
The segment covers his visits to the Monument to Revolutionary Martyrs and the Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum in Hanoi.
Baku TV correspondent Khatira Mammadova, reporting from Vietnam, provided information about the sites.
Baku TV covers President Aliyev's visits to Hanoi memorials
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