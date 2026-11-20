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President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev's visit to Vietnam will make a major contribution to strengthening bilateral relations, Honorary President of the Vietnam-Azerbaijan Friendship Association and former Deputy Minister of Science and Technology Nghiem Vu Khai told journalists, according to Report's correspondent in Hanoi.

"We are currently hosting President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in Hanoi. I believe this visit will make a major contribution to strengthening bilateral relations in politics, economy, science, technology, education, culture, and other spheres," he said.

In his opinion, following the visit, the governments of the two countries will most likely develop an action plan to fulfill commitments on the further development of bilateral relations.

"I think now is the most appropriate time for this," he added.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev arrived in Vietnam on an official visit on November 19.