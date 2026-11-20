US attempts to accuse Iran of developing biological and chemical weapons are aimed at creating a pretext for a military invasion, said Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei, Report informs.

"After the grand narrative of the 'Iranian nuclear threat,' US officials are now claiming that there are indications Iran is developing biological or chemical weapons," he wrote on X. "Do American officials really expect the world to forget Colin Powell's infamous appearance before the UN Security Council in 2003, when he held up a small vial as a visual representation of the alleged threat posed by Iraq's weapons of mass destruction? That moment has since become an enduring symbol of one of the most consequential intelligence failures and political deceptions in modern history."

"And now we find ourselves facing ominous new allegations and a narrative that appears to be following the same fraudulent script," he concluded.