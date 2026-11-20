On November 19, Azerbaijan's ambassador to Estonia Nemat Naghdaliyev, presented his credentials to the country's President Ülle Madise, Report informs.

During the meeting, President Ülle Madise congratulated the ambassador on his appointment, expressing hope that the positive relations and cooperation established between Azerbaijan and Estonia would further expand during his diplomatic tenure, and that bilateral ties would develop in new areas. She also wished him every success in his future endeavors.

Touching on the president's remarks regarding the development of bilateral relations, Ambassador Nemat Naghdaliyev, stated that he would spare no effort to further strengthen Azerbaijan-Estonia relations across all areas. He also emphasized that there were significant opportunities to expand cooperation in the political, economic, humanitarian, digital transformation and other fields.

The ambassador also described the latest meeting of the Azerbaijan-Estonia Intergovernmental Commission, held in Tallinn in early November, as an important step towards advancing bilateral economic cooperation.

President Ülle Madise emphasized that Azerbaijan is a reliable partner of the European Union and plays an important role, particularly in ensuring Europe's energy security. She hailed support provided by the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev to Ukraine.

The President of Estonia then asked the ambassador to convey her best wishes and sincere greetings to the President of Azerbaijan.