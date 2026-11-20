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Italy's Genoa Cristoforo Colombo Airport had to suspend all arrivals and departures due to two unidentified drones, the Il Messaggero newspaper noted, Report informs.

The air harbor was closed from 7:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. local time (6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. GMT) on November 19.

According to the newspaper, air traffic control tower staff spotted two drones and halted the takeoff of a Rome-bound ITA Airways plane flight. Subsequently, more flights were delayed.

The Genova 24 portal wrote the closure of an airport because of drones has become "the first such emergency in Italy."

Police and Italy's National Civil Aviation Authority are investigating the origin of the unmanned aerial vehicles, which later vanished from the radar.