Stay up to date with the top news!

The UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) has identified 11 priority areas for cooperation with Azerbaijan in the coming years, said Bariz Mehdiyev, Assistant FAO Representative responsible for programs at its Partnership and Liaison Office in Azerbaijan.

Report informs that Mehdiyev spoke at the "Agronomy and Plant Health: From Science to Practice" conference in Baku.

"We have held discussions with the Ministry of Agriculture and relevant agencies. Our cooperation and joint projects with the ministry's Agrarian Services Agency are continuing. We also plan to maintain cooperation with the Agrarian Credit and Development Agency and other institutions over the next five years," he said.

"One cooperation framework is the FAO–Azerbaijan Partnership Programme. We are nearing the completion of its first phase, and plans are already underway to launch the second."

Mehdiyev said FAO also worked with institutions beyond the Agriculture Ministry, including the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources and the Food Safety Agency.

"Given the theme of today's conference, I particularly want to highlight our close cooperation with academia and universities. Memorandums of understanding are being signed with several universities," he said.

"We work closely with Azerbaijan State Agricultural University. A conference is also taking place in Ganja today. Although we cannot attend that event, we organize various activities jointly with the university."

He said FAO also cooperated with ADA University, which has a partnership with Italy's University of Bologna. FAO has also signed a memorandum of understanding with the University of Bologna.

"Agreements with four more universities are expected to be signed soon: Azerbaijan State University of Economics, Baku State University, Khazar University and, one I would particularly like to highlight, Karabakh University," Mehdiyev said.

The FAO official noted that agriculture was operating under increasingly difficult conditions.

"The effects of climate change and disruptions in global value chains are creating serious challenges for agrifood systems. Events and discussions like these are therefore particularly important for bringing together efforts to address emerging problems," he said.

"Plant health is also a particular priority for FAO. We believe a broader, integrated approach should be promoted. Plant health involves not only responding when a problem arises but also taking preventive action."

Mehdiyev said integrated pest management, wider use of biological control methods, proper pesticide use, and stronger monitoring and early warning systems were becoming increasingly important.