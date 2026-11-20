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Russian forces launched a large-scale attack on Ukrainian defense industry facilities, energy and transport infrastructure, ships and port facilities overnight into Friday, Russia's Defense Ministry said.

Report informs that the ministry said the attack involved ground-, sea- and air-launched precision weapons, as well as drones.

"The strike hit Ukrainian defense industry enterprises and storage terminals involved in the production and storage of cruise missiles and long- and medium-range UAVs, as well as energy and transport infrastructure in Kyiv and the Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Mykolaiv, Lviv and Ivano-Frankivsk regions," the ministry said.

It also reported strikes on port infrastructure in the Odesa region and ships it said were being used to support the Ukrainian armed forces.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said preliminary figures showed three people had been killed and 15 injured in the attack. Three bridges across the Dnipro River and a critical infrastructure facility were also damaged, he said.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin had announced large-scale strikes, saying Ukrainian attacks on the Crimean Bridge would not go unanswered. He made the remarks at a briefing following a trilateral meeting with the Chinese and US leaders in Shenzhen.