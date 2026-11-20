President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev meets with Chairman of National Assembly of Vietnam in Hanoi
Foreign policy
- 20 November, 2026
- 10:28
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President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with Tran Thanh Man, Chairman of the National Assembly of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, in Hanoi on November 20, Report's correspondent in Hanoi informs.
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Ильхам Алиев встретился в Ханое с председателем Национального собрания Вьетнама
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