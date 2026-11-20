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ASCO, part of AZCON Holding, transported 1,538,110 tons of cargo aboard its dry cargo vessels in January–October 2026, up 37% from 1,123,822 tons in the same period of 2025, Report informs, citing the company.

In October alone, the company carried 122,922 tons of cargo, an increase of 18,166 tons, or 17%, from the 104,756 tons transported a year earlier.

Transit cargo volumes more than doubled in the first ten months of the year, reaching 1,124,188 tons compared with 527,089 tons in January–October 2025. This represents an increase of 597,099 tons, or 113%.