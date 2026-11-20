Azerbaijan, Greece mull development of co-op in education
Education and science
- 20 November, 2026
- 10:54
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A meeting took place between Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Greece Arif Mammadov and the country's Minister of Education, Religious Affairs and Sports Sofia Zacharaki, Report informs referring to the embassy's Facebook page.
During the meeting, the parties discussed opportunities for expanding bilateral ties in the field of education.
Azərbaycan və Yunanıstan təhsil sahəsində əməkdaşlığın inkişafını müzakirə edib
Азербайджан и Греция обсудили развитие сотрудничества в образовании
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