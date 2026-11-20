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An expert meeting on "Application of Unmanned Systems and Ensuring the Readiness of Military Units" was held in Baku under the 2026 Bilateral Military Cooperation Plan signed between the defense ministries of Azerbaijan and Serbia.

Report informs, citing Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense, that participants discussed unmanned aerial systems currently in service with both countries' armed forces and exchanged views on the organization of unmanned units and technical maintenance arrangements.

Discussions also covered the operational capabilities of unmanned aerial systems, electronic warfare, effective measures to protect against air defense systems, and other issues of mutual interest.

The meeting aimed to facilitate the exchange of expertise in unmanned aerial systems and enhance military readiness in both countries.