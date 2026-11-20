Ilham Aliyev: Middle Corridor offers opportunities for Vietnamese companies
Foreign policy
- 20 November, 2026
- 12:48
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President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said the Middle Corridor offers favorable opportunities for Vietnamese companies to access regional markets.
Report's correspondent in Hanoi informs that the president made the remarks during a meeting with Vietnamese Prime Minister Le Minh Hung.
Aliyev emphasized Azerbaijan's readiness to cooperate with Vietnam in this area.
The Vietnamese prime minister, in turn, noted Azerbaijan's important position in the region.
The sides exchanged views on developing Vietnam's cooperation with countries in the region with Azerbaijan's support.
Azərbaycan Prezidenti: Orta Dəhliz Vyetnam şirkətlərinin region bazarlarına çıxışı üçün əlverişli imkanlar yaradır
Ильхам Алиев: Средний коридор откроет компаниям из Вьетнама доступ на региональные рынки
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