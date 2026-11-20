Vietnam to open embassy in Azerbaijan
Foreign policy
- 20 November, 2026
- 12:40
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An embassy of Vietnam will soon open in Azerbaijan, Vietnamese Prime Minister Le Minh Hung said during a meeting with the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, Report's correspondent in Hanoi informs.
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