Innovative protection systems should be introduced, and a culture of using biological pest control methods must be developed in Azerbaijan, Chief Technologist of the Russian company Bio Technology Sergey Tertychny said at the conference titled "Agronomy and Plant Health: From Science to Practice" in Baku, Report informs.

According to the expert, the use of entomophages (insects and mites used to protect plants against pests – ed.) is a complex technology that requires specialized knowledge, consultations with specialists, and phased implementation.

"It is better to introduce such solutions gradually. For example, starting with designated plots accounting for 10–20% of an orchard's area, since the method differs from the use of chemical pesticides and is often incompatible with them," the technologist said.

Tertychny added that to understand how the system works and evaluate processes in orchards, producers typically need about two seasons with regular analysis of practical cases together with consultants, after which the accumulated experience can be scaled up to the remaining area.