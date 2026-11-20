Azerbaijani president and Vietnamese prime minister discuss launching direct flights
Foreign policy
- 20 November, 2026
- 13:00
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Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Vietnamese Prime Minister Le Minh Hung discussed launching direct flights between the two countries.
Report's correspondent in Hanoi informs that the discussions took place during their meeting on November 20.
The sides also discussed defense industry cooperation, highlighting the Azerbaijani market's appeal to Vietnamese businesses and their interest in operating there.
Cooperation in construction and tourism was also discussed.
Azərbaycan Prezidenti və Vyetnamın Baş naziri birbaşa aviareyslərin açılması məsələlərini müzakirə edib
Ильхам Алиев обсудил с премьером Вьетнама запуск прямых авиарейсов
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