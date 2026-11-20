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Partly cloudy and mainly dry weather is expected in Baku and the Absheron Peninsula on November 21, the National Hydrometeorological Service told Report.

A moderate southwesterly wind will shift to northwesterly during the day.

Temperatures will range from 10°C to 14°C at night and from 16°C to 20°C during the day. Atmospheric pressure will stand at 757 mmHg, with relative humidity at 65–70%.

Weather in Azerbaijan's regions will be mainly dry, although intermittent precipitation is expected in some northern and western districts in the evening. Locally heavy precipitation, thunderstorms and mountain snow are possible. Fog is expected in some areas at times, with a moderate westerly wind.

Temperatures in the regions will range from 6°C to 11°C at night and from 16°C to 21°C during the day. In the mountains, temperatures will be 1–6°C at night and 8–13°C during the day.