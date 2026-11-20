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Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL), part of AZCON Holding, has been honored with two prestigious international awards in recognition of its passenger service quality and in-flight experience: "2027 APEX Four-Star Major Airline" and "2027 APEX Best Cabin Service in Central & Southern Asia," Report informs, citing AZAL.

The awards are particularly significant because they are based directly on independent passenger feedback and ratings. APEX rankings are based on anonymous passenger ratings collected in collaboration with Concur's TripIt platform. The evaluation takes into account several key aspects of the in-flight experience, including onboard service quality, seat comfort, food and beverage offerings, in-flight entertainment systems, and internet connectivity.

The awards were presented on November 19, 2026, in Singapore during APEX FTE EXPO 2026, an international aviation forum that brought together representatives of airlines, airports, digital technology companies, and leading aviation industry experts.

The "APEX Four-Star Major Airline" award recognizes Azerbaijan Airlines' strong performance in overall passenger experience, while the "Best Cabin Service in Central & Southern Asia" award acknowledges the airline's achievements in onboard service in the Central and Southern Asia region.

In 2026, Azerbaijan Airlines was also named "Best Regional Airline in Central Asia and CIS" at the Skytrax World Airline Awards.

These awards serve as further recognition of Azerbaijan Airlines' ongoing efforts to improve passenger service quality and strengthen its position in the international aviation market.

For the latest news and updates about Azerbaijan Airlines, visit the airline's official website or use its mobile app.