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The second summit between the European Union and the United Kingdom kicked off in Brussels on November 20, with the two sides set to discuss strengthening their strategic partnership and cooperation in security and defence, energy, trade, migration and law enforcement.

According to Report's European bureau, the summit is attended by European Council President António Costa, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham.

The leaders are expected to review the implementation of agreements reached at the first EU-UK summit, held in London in May 2025, and discuss further steps to develop bilateral relations.

A joint statement by the presidents of the European Council and European Commission notes that the EU and the UK are close partners, united by shared values and interests, and that their security and prosperity are closely intertwined.

"Strengthening our partnership is essential. By deepening our cooperation, we can enhance our ability to address the challenges of our time, build resilience and promote stability in Europe and beyond," the statement said.

The two sides intend to step up cooperation in defence and security, energy, climate policy, trade in agri-food products, people-to-people contacts and efforts to combat illegal migration.

The leaders will also discuss international and regional issues of mutual interest, including support for Ukraine.

A joint declaration is expected to be adopted following the summit.

The first EU-UK summit since Brexit was held in London on May 19, 2025, where the two sides agreed on a strategic partnership and a renewed cooperation agenda. Bilateral relations are governed by the UK-EU Withdrawal Agreement, the Windsor Framework and the Trade and Cooperation Agreement.