3,130 people arrive in Azerbaijan for permanent residence in January–September 2026
Domestic policy
- 20 November, 2026
- 15:55
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In January-September 2026, 3,130 people arrived in Azerbaijan for permanent residence, while 1,780 people left the country for permanent residence abroad, Report informs referring to Azerbaijan's State Statistical Committee.
Arrivals and departures were registered by divisions of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the State Migration Service.
Following the nine-month period, the country's net migration gain amounted to 1,350 people.
Azərbaycana bu ilin yanvar-sentyabr ayları ərzində daimi yaşamaq üçün 3130 nəfər gəlib
За девять месяцев в Азербайджан на ПМЖ приехали более 3 тыс. человек
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