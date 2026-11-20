Azerbaijan's rail freight volumes rise 12.3% in January–October
Infrastructure
- 20 November, 2026
- 15:23
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Azerbaijan transported 15,613,100 tons of freight by rail in January–October 2026.
Report informs, citing the State Statistical Committee, that this was an increase of 1,705,500 tons, or 12.3%, compared with the same period last year.
Businesses operating in Azerbaijan's transport sector carried a total of 205,052,900 tons of freight during the reporting period, with rail accounting for 7.6% of the total.
The transport and storage sector generated revenue of 14,288.8 million manats (approximately $8,405.2 million), up 10.2% year-on-year in real terms.
Azərbaycanda dəmir yolu ilə yükdaşımaları 12 %-dən çox artıb
Железнодорожные грузоперевозки в Азербайджане выросли на 12,3%
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