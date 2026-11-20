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German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius stated that European countries should accept an invitation from Moscow for talks on the Russia-Ukraine conflict if one is received, Report informs referring to Der Spiegel.

Pistorius commented on Russian President Vladimir Putin's proposal on Friday during his visit to Warsaw.

"Refusing an invitation to Moscow would be the completely wrong signal. We must talk. Only those who engage in dialogue can ultimately achieve results," the minister said.

According to Pistorius, the possibility of achieving results in negotiations depends primarily on Putin. The Russian president put forward the proposal for dialogue following a meeting with US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The minister added that if Putin invites European representatives to Moscow, it would be a step worth welcoming. At the same time, Pistorius emphasized that a ceasefire must be one of the main outcomes of the negotiations.