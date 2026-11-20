On November 20, First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva met with Vice President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam Vo Thi Anh Xuan.

According to Report, during the meeting, they emphasized that relations between the two countries had developed on the basis of decades-long friendship between their peoples.

They noted that reciprocal visits by the heads of state of Azerbaijan and Vietnam had contributed to deepening cooperation in various fields and strengthening political trust between the two countries. They also pointed out that the adoption of the Joint Statement on the Establishment of a Strategic Partnership between the two countries during last year's visit to Azerbaijan by To Lam, General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam, had elevated Azerbaijan–Vietnam relations to a new level.

Vice President of Vietnam Vo Thi Anh Xuan recalled with satisfaction her visits to Azerbaijan, including her meeting with President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva during her visit to Baku in October to participate in the Summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA).

The importance of ties between the peoples, including cooperation at the non-governmental level, was highlighted at the meeting. In this context, they emphasized that the assistance provided to the Hanoi College of Commerce and Tourism and a secondary school for visually impaired children during the visit of Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva to Vietnam last year was a vivid example of friendship between the two peoples.

Following the meeting, First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva and her daughters, Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva, were shown the traditional method of preparing Vietnamese coffee.