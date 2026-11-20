Azerbaijan"s population reaches 10.28 million
Domestic policy
- 20 November, 2026
- 15:13
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Azerbaijan"s population grew by 20,474 people, or 0.2%, from the beginning of the year to reach 10,282,825 as of October 1, 2026.
Report informs, citing the State Statistical Committee, that urban residents accounted for 54.3% of the population and rural residents for 45.7%.
Men made up 49.8% of the population and women 50.2%.
Azərbaycanda əhalinin sayı 0,2 % artıb
Население Азербайджана за 9 мес. увеличилось почти на 20,5 тыс. человек
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