Stay up to date with the top news!

Azerbaijan's natural gas extraction declined by 0.4% in January–October 2026, while oil output, including gas condensate, fell by 3.5% compared with the same period last year.

According to Report, citing the State Statistical Committee of Azerbaijan, the country produced 41.9426 billion cubic metres of natural gas over the 10-month period.

Of this total, 31.7757 billion cubic metres was marketable gas, representing a 1.5% year-on-year decline.

Crude oil production, including gas condensate, amounted to 22.2359 million tonnes. Marketable oil output reached 22.134 million tonnes, down 3.7% compared with January–October 2025.