Azerbaijan's gas output falls 0.4%, oil production drops 3.5% in 10 months
Energy
- 20 November, 2026
- 15:33
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Azerbaijan's natural gas extraction declined by 0.4% in January–October 2026, while oil output, including gas condensate, fell by 3.5% compared with the same period last year.
According to Report, citing the State Statistical Committee of Azerbaijan, the country produced 41.9426 billion cubic metres of natural gas over the 10-month period.
Of this total, 31.7757 billion cubic metres was marketable gas, representing a 1.5% year-on-year decline.
Crude oil production, including gas condensate, amounted to 22.2359 million tonnes. Marketable oil output reached 22.134 million tonnes, down 3.7% compared with January–October 2025.
Azərbaycanda 10 ayda hasil edilmiş neft və qazın həcmi açıqlanıb
Добыча нефти в Азербайджане за 10 мес. сократилась на 3,5%, газа - на 0,4%
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