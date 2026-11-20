Estonia to close land border with Russia from December 1
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- 20 November, 2026
- 14:58
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The Estonian government has decided to suspend border crossings with Russia for six months starting December 1, Prime Minister Kristen Michal said, Report informs via ERR.
Border crossings will be suspended at all Estonian-Russian road border checkpoints: Narva-1, Narva-2, Koidula, Luhamaa and Saatse.
After six months, the government will assess whether the restrictions, imposed to protect national security and maintain public order, need to be adjusted.
Estoniya dekabrın 1-dən Rusiya ilə sərhədi 6 ay müddətinə bağlayır
Эстония закрывает границу с Россией на шесть месяцев с 1 декабря
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