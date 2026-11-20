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Azerbaijan's favorable business and investment climate, strategic geographical location, and transport, logistics and industrial potential were presented at an international conference in China.

Report informs, citing Azerbaijan's Ministry of Economy, that the conference on "Industrial and Investment Development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Corridor" was held in Zhengzhou, Henan Province, during the 23rd China International Transportation and Logistics Expo (CITLE).

The event brought together representatives of more than 150 companies operating in transport and logistics, industry, manufacturing, energy, infrastructure and investment, alongside officials from government agencies and international organizations.

Azerbaijan's Trade Representative in China Teymur Nadiroglu outlined prospects for developing the comprehensive strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and China. He also highlighted Azerbaijan's favorable business and investment climate, strategic location, and transport, logistics and industrial capabilities.

Participants were briefed on investor incentives and support mechanisms, opportunities in industrial parks and the Karabakh and East Zangezur economic regions, the investment potential of the Alat Free Economic Zone, the startup ecosystem at the SABAH.HUB innovation center, and promising investment sectors.

Other speakers included Ke Linchun, secretary-general of the China Communications and Transportation Association; Jasurbek Choriev, secretary-general of the Permanent Secretariat of the TRACECA Intergovernmental Commission; and Saut Shynybayev, deputy secretary-general of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route International Association (TITR). Their remarks focused on the corridor's development prospects, stronger regional connectivity, easier transit shipments and opportunities for international cooperation.

Representatives of Chinese companies delivered presentations on developing multimodal transport, smart logistics technologies, cross-border transport solutions, investment in energy infrastructure for electric transport, Chinese manufacturers' access to overseas markets, international supply chain development and increasing cargo flows along the corridor.

The conference provided an opportunity to expand industrial and investment cooperation along the Trans-Caspian International Transport Corridor, promote Azerbaijan's investment potential among Chinese businesses and identify new partnerships.