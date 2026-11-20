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Georgia imported 133,400 tonnes of oil and petroleum products from Azerbaijan worth $148 million in January-October this year.

According to Report, citing data from Georgia's National Statistics Office, the value of imports increased by 73% year-on-year, while volumes rose by 7% compared to the same period in 2025.

Azerbaijan ranked fifth among Georgia's suppliers of oil and petroleum products.

Overall, Georgia imported 1.53 million tonnes of these products worth $1.61 billion over the 10-month period. Its largest suppliers were Russia ($309.3 million), Türkiye ($237.6 million), Bulgaria ($215.3 million) and Romania ($182.3 million).