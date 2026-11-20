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China and Singapore should strengthen strategic interaction and develop cooperation amid global changes unseen in a century, Chinese President Xi Jinping said during a meeting with Singaporean Prime Minister Lawrence Wong in Shenzhen, Report informs referring to CCTV+.

The Chinese leader emphasized that both countries should serve as development partners leading in innovation, continue cooperation under the Belt and Road Initiative, ensure the high-standard implementation of major cooperation projects, and launch negotiations on an upgraded Version 4.0 of their free trade agreement.

Xi Jinping called for achieving landmark cooperation outcomes in areas such as the digital economy, green development, and artificial intelligence, as well as advancing bilateral cooperation toward more innovative, smart, and sustainable development.