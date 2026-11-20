Stay up to date with the top news!

Azerbaijan's tourism offerings are being showcased at the ninth TRAVELEXPO ANKARA International Tourism and Travel Exhibition in Ankara, Türkiye.

Report informs, citing the State Tourism Agency, that the exhibition brings together tourism industry representatives from across Türkiye and more than 20 countries to promote destinations and establish international business ties.

As part of efforts to promote Azerbaijan in the Turkish market, the Azerbaijan Tourism Board's (ATB) official representative office in Türkiye is participating with a national stand.

The stand was organized in cooperation with Azerbaijan's Embassy in Türkiye and the Azerbaijan Cultural Center operating under the embassy. Two Azerbaijani tourism companies are representing the country at this year's exhibition, held under the theme "Culture, Congress and Destination Tourism – A Tourism Gathering of the Turkic World."

Azerbaijan's stand places particular emphasis on winter tourism, providing visitors with information about ski resorts, mountain tourism and opportunities for active winter holidays. It also showcases the country's cultural heritage, cuisine, natural attractions and seasonal travel options to promote Azerbaijan as a year-round destination.

Azerbaijan's Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Türkiye Rashad Aslanov and Azerbaijan Cultural Center Director Samir Abbasov visited the national stand.

Participation in the exhibition, which runs until November 21, aims to introduce Azerbaijan's tourism potential to industry representatives from Türkiye and other countries, establish new business ties through B2B meetings and expand tourism cooperation between Azerbaijan and Türkiye.