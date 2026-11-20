Aghdam's population is projected to increase by 10,000 people in the first half of 2027 in Azerbaijan, Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan in the Aghdam, Fuzuli, and Khojavand districts Emin Huseynov said at an event marking City Day, according to Report's correspondent in Aghdam.

He noted that 3,000 people currently live in the city of Aghdam, and 8,300 across the district as a whole.

"Three villages have already been restored in the district, where residents now live. The restoration of two more villages is nearing completion. In the first half of next year, Aghdam's population is expected to grow by 10,000 people," Huseynov said.