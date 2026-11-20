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Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov sent a letter of condolence to Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze on November 20 following an explosion at a residential building in Tbilisi.

Report informs, citing the Cabinet of Ministers, that Asadov expressed deep sadness over the deaths and injuries caused by the explosion.

He offered condolences to the Georgian prime minister and the victims' families and loved ones.