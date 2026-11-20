The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) ranked first in the list of Central Eurasia's largest companies for 2025, recording $50.8 billion in revenue, Report informs referring to the CEBA Top 500 index.

The regional top 10 includes three companies from Azerbaijan (with a combined revenue of $65.1 billion), five from Kazakhstan ($60.9 billion), and one each from Uzbekistan ($10.8 billion) and Turkmenistan ($8 billion).

The combined revenue of the top 10 accounted for more than a third of the total revenue of all 500 companies in the index (spanning nine countries), which is preliminarily estimated at approximately $400 billion.

The energy sector dominates the sectoral structure of the leaders - eight out of the ten largest companies in the region represent the oil and gas industry.

Also included in the top 10 by revenue for 2025 are: Tengizchevroil (Kazakhstan, oil and gas sector) – $20 billion, KazMunayGas (Kazakhstan, oil and gas sector) – $18 billion, Navoi Mining and Metallurgical Company (Uzbekistan, mining sector) – $10.8 billion, the Kashagan project operating company/NCOC (Kazakhstan, oil and gas sector) – $10.5 billion, the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli project operating company/AIOC (Azerbaijan, oil and gas sector) – $8.3 billion, Turkmengaz (Turkmenistan, oil and gas sector) – $8 billion, the Karachaganak project international consortium/KPO (Kazakhstan, oil and gas sector) – $6.5 billion, the Shah Deniz project operating company (Azerbaijan, oil and gas sector) – $6 billion, and Halyk Bank (Kazakhstan, banking sector) – $6 billion.