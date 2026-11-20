Azerbaijan's urea production falls 10.5% in January–October
Energy
- 20 November, 2026
- 16:11
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Azerbaijan produced 477,500 tons of urea in January–October 2026.
Report informs, citing the State Statistical Committee, that output declined by 10.5% compared with the first ten months of 2025.
Finished product stocks stood at 74,200 tons as of November 1.
Urea, a nitrogen fertilizer, is produced at the SOCAR Carbamide (Urea) Plant in the Sumgayit Chemical Industrial Park. Commissioned on January 16, 2019, the plant has an annual production capacity of 650,000–660,000 tons, using 435 million cubic meters of natural gas as feedstock.
Seventy percent of its output is intended for export.
Azərbaycanda 10 ayda istehsal edilən karbamidin həcmi açıqlanıb
Производство карбамида в Азербайджане сократилось на 10,5% за 10 месяцев
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