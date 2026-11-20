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Azerbaijani Presidential Representative for Climate Issues and COP29 President Mukhtar Babayev met with Japan's Minister of the Environment Hiroyoshi Sasagawa at COP31 in Antalya.

Report informs that Babayev shared details of the meeting in a post on X.

He thanked Japan for its constructive engagement at COP29 in Baku and reaffirmed the importance of working together to implement the outcomes agreed there, particularly on climate finance and Article 6 of the Paris Agreement.

Babayev also highlighted joint efforts towards a successful conclusion to COP31.