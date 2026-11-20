Azerbaijan has climbed 36 places from its 2024 ranking of 74th to 38th in the latest United Nations E-Government Development Index (EGDI), the Innovation and Digital Development Agency, which operates under the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport, said in a statement.

According to Report, the statement says Azerbaijan's overall EGDI score stands at 0.8847, up 16.3% from 0.7607 in 2024. As a result, the country has strengthened its position in the "Very High EGDI" category and moved into the V3 subgroup, alongside countries such as Austria, Japan, Canada and Israel.

Compiled every two years by the UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs, the EGDI assesses countries' progress in digital government across three main components: the Online Services Index (OSI), the Telecommunications Infrastructure Index (TII) and the Human Capital Index (HCI). The 2026 report also incorporates new areas, including the integration of digital public services, services tailored to key life events and AI-based solutions.

Azerbaijan recorded consistent progress across all three main components in the UN's 2026 EGDI report. The most significant improvement was in the Online Services Index (OSI), where the country climbed 56 places from 67th in 2024 to 11th globally. The OSI measures the development of government services in the digital environment through five key subindices: institutional framework, service delivery, content provision, technology, and citizen participation and engagement.

Azerbaijan has also outperformed several European and high-income countries in the development of online services, including the United Kingdom (12th), Iceland (16th), the United States (18th), Canada (20th), Norway (22nd) and Australia. The country ranks 10th globally in the Service Delivery subindex and first in the Institutional Framework subindex. Notably, Azerbaijan shares 10th place in the Service Delivery subindex with Estonia, which ranks eighth overall in the EGDI.

This historic result in the UN E-Government Development Index comes amid comprehensive digitalisation efforts across the country. Making digital transformation one of the priorities of state policy, establishing a strategic and institutional framework in this area, and ensuring coordinated action among government agencies have all played a key role in advancing digital government in Azerbaijan.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev's consistent attention to the sector has been instrumental in establishing a systematic approach to digital transformation. The reforms have received further impetus from a meeting chaired by the head of state on the unified action plan titled "Azerbaijan's New Digital Architecture", as well as the adoption of strategic documents, including the Digital Development Concept and the 2026–2028 Action Plan for Accelerating Digital Development. Legislative acts aimed at developing venture financing and crowdfunding mechanisms, encouraging the activities of ICT companies and startups, expanding incentive packages and improving the legal framework governing technology parks have also contributed to the reform process.

These measures have enabled a shift towards a more comprehensive approach encompassing the digitalisation of public services, the development of data infrastructure, the adoption of artificial intelligence technologies, cybersecurity and greater efficiency in public administration.

The Digital Development Council, chaired by First Vice-President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva, plays a particularly important role in the systematic implementation of these priorities. High-level coordination of digital transformation processes helps strengthen interagency cooperation, align decisions and accelerate the implementation of strategic initiatives. As a result, digital development is increasingly becoming part of a unified state policy focused on delivering tangible results and improving the quality of services for citizens and businesses.

Government agencies are continuing their efforts to redesign services, move them entirely to digital formats and make them available through a unified platform. One of the key solutions in this process is mygov, which brings together services provided by various government agencies in a single digital environment, giving citizens more convenient and faster access to them. The introduction of the "one-stop shop" principle is paving the way for a more integrated and proactive model of public service delivery. In addition, expanding interagency data exchange through digital.bridge, alongside the introduction of Digital Document Management and the "Paperless Government" principles, has played an exceptional role in the qualitative development of the digital government ecosystem.

It should be noted that the EGDI, published every two years by the UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs, is one of the key international benchmarks for assessing countries' progress in digital government. This year, the index evaluated 194 countries across three main components: online service development, telecommunications infrastructure and human capital. Based on their overall index scores, countries are classified into four development categories: "low", "middle", "high" and "very high". The index is designed to track progress in digital public administration, facilitate international comparisons and identify areas requiring further improvement.