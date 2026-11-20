Recently, targeted and systematic cyberattacks have once again been carried out by foreign countries against the digital information resources of the Baku Initiative Group (BIG), Report informs, citing the organization's statement.

The statement notes that successive attempts to access the organization"s social media accounts, actions aimed at blocking its pages through mass and unfounded complaints, as well as cyberattacks directed at disrupting the normal functioning of its official website, give rise to serious concern.

According to it, the conducted technical investigations and analyses indicate that a significant portion of the cyber activity directed at the official website and social media accounts originated from networks located in France and India.

"BIG serves as an open and free platform for defending the rights of peoples suffering from colonialism, bringing their voices to the attention of the international community, as well as enabling various political parties to express themselves freely. Systematically carrying out cyberattacks against the social media accounts of such an organization contradicts the principles of freedom of speech and expression, diversity of opinion, and open dialogue. We believe that making attempts to prevent the expression of differing positions, trying to silence alternative opinions, and restricting the exchange of information grossly violate fundamental human rights," the organization said.

It added that existing differences of opinion must be resolved not through cyberattacks and the blocking of digital platforms, but through open and constructive dialogue based on mutual respect

"In this regard, we call on the states that order or carry out attacks against our organization"s activities to refrain from obstructing our lawful activities.

Despite all these pressures and obstacles, the Baku Initiative Group will resolutely continue its activities aimed at defending the rights of peoples suffering from colonialism, promoting freedom of speech, and informing the international community," the statement said.