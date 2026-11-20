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Wind power plants in Azerbaijan generated 960.3 million kWh of electricity in January–October this year, 13.1 times more than in the same period of 2025.

According to Report, citing the State Statistics Committee, Azerbaijan generated a total of 22.06 billion kWh of electricity in the first 10 months of the year, down 2.2% year-on-year. Of this, 21.4215 billion kWh was marketable electricity, a decrease of 1.7%.

Hydropower plants generated 2.991 billion kWh, up 18.6%, while thermal power plants produced 16.6979 billion kWh, down 9.8%.

Solar power generation totaled 601.6 million kWh, an increase of 13%, while another 170.7 million kWh was generated through the incineration of biomass and waste, up 7.3%.