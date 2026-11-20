New criteria for media competitions could strengthen the presence of professional media outlets on social networks and thereby reduce the influence of unprofessional, unethical and irresponsible publications, Press Council Board Member Hajibay Heydarli said commenting on changes to the rules governing competitions organized by the Media Development and Broadcasting Council for media outlets and journalists.

According to Report, Heydarli said that including social media activity as a separate criterion for evaluating online media reflects the realities of modern journalism. He described the approach as positive and promising.

"Today, journalism is extending beyond traditional media platforms. People receive a significant share of information through social networks, and media outlets' presence on these platforms has become a necessity," he noted.

Heydarli believes the new criteria will encourage professional journalists to become more active on social media and help newsrooms adapt to these platforms more quickly and expand their audiences. He said the approach would motivate journalists to use digital platforms more effectively to deliver quality content to the public.

He also noted that greater activity by journalists and reliable media outlets on social networks could strengthen professional standards on these platforms and encourage audiences to turn more frequently to verified sources of information.

The evaluation of online media in the competitions also takes into account readership figures and the technical condition of websites. In competitions for journalists, the assessment includes how audiences engage with content published on their personal accounts.

Heydarli stressed that professional journalism needs to strengthen its position in the digital environment while maintaining its presence on traditional platforms.

"Quality journalism must be represented on every platform today. From this perspective, I consider the new evaluation mechanism an important step towards the digital transformation of Azerbaijani media, enhancing their competitiveness and strengthening the position of professional journalism on social networks," the commission chairman said.