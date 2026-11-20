South Korea plans to support a smart greenhouse project at Azerbaijan State Agrarian University in Ganja in December, South Korean Ambassador to Azerbaijan Kang Kymgu said at a reception marking the country's National Foundation Day and Armed Forces Day.

According to Report, he said cooperation between the two countries was developing in the energy, education, healthcare and agriculture sectors. In June, 10 South Korean companies participated in the Caspian Agro exhibition, marking South Korea's largest participation in the event's history.

The ambassador recalled that earlier this year, Samsung E&A and Azerbaijan's state oil company SOCAR signed a memorandum of understanding to strengthen energy cooperation.

In education, the diplomat highlighted the opening of a new Computer Science Centre at Baku State University, which South Korea had equipped with cybersecurity facilities. He expressed hope that this support would help create a safer digital learning environment for students.

In October, eight Azerbaijani medical professionals visited South Korea for training in traditional Korean medicine. During the visit, partner institutions signed a memorandum of understanding. In addition, next week, the embassy will donate new medical equipment to one of Baku's children's hospitals.

"These projects differ in scale and purpose, but they all serve one goal. We want our friendship to bring tangible benefits to the people of both countries," the ambassador stressed.

Speaking about political dialogue, he recalled an April phone conversation between the two countries' foreign ministers and the fifth round of political consultations between their foreign ministries, held in Baku in June. Azerbaijan also hosted two parliamentary delegations from South Korea this year.

According to the diplomat, the number of South Korean students in Azerbaijan has increased from 11 to 23 over the past year, while around 200 Azerbaijani students are studying in South Korea. This year, the embassy selected six students to participate in the Global Korea Scholarship (GKS) programme.

He also highlighted a seminar on the Middle Corridor held jointly with the Center for Analysis of International Relations and Communications (CAIRC). South Korean scholars and Azerbaijani experts discussed links between Asia and Europe and South Korea's potential contribution to the development of the route.

The ambassador added that this year marks the 20th anniversary of the opening of South Korea's embassy in Azerbaijan. At the end of his speech, he announced his upcoming retirement after many years of diplomatic service.

"I am particularly pleased that my final diplomatic posting was in Azerbaijan," he said, thanking the Azerbaijani side for its cooperation and hospitality.

The event was attended by representatives of government agencies, the diplomatic corps and other officials.

As part of the reception, guests were introduced to South Korea's cultural traditions. A traditional Korean clothing show featuring hanbok was held. Guests also had the opportunity to sample Korean cuisine and explore South Korea's modern cocktail culture.