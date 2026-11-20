Azerbaijan plans to tailor digital public services to citizens' life situations, expand the provision of proactive services and introduce artificial intelligence-based solutions, Shahin Aliyev, Deputy Chairman of the Board of the Innovation and Digital Development Agency, said commenting on Azerbaijan's performance in the UN E-Government Development Index.

According to Report, Aliyev also identified strengthening data protection and cybersecurity as priorities for the next stage.

"Our goal is to consolidate the results achieved through sustainable development, expand the capabilities of the digital government ecosystem and further strengthen the country's international standing," he said.

The number of users of mygov, Azerbaijan's main digital government platform, has reached 5 million. According to Aliyev, this reflects growing public interest in and trust in electronic government services. He noted that the country's performance in the UN index also demonstrates how public service delivery is evolving: services are becoming more accessible to citizens, while their delivery is becoming faster and more efficient.

"We continue to develop digital government infrastructure, improve services and expand integration among government agencies. Key priorities in this effort include developing mygov into the country's unified digital government platform, expanding data exchange through digital.bridge and implementing the principles of a 'paperless government'," Aliyev said.

Azerbaijan climbed 36 places in the UN index to rank 38th. The country ranked 11th in online services, 10th in the Service Delivery Index and first in the Institutional Framework indicator.

According to Aliyev, these results reflect Azerbaijan's strengthening international standing in digital government and its institutional capacity. He attributed the progress to consistent reforms, the country's leadership's strategic objectives, an established legal and regulatory framework, and coordinated efforts by government agencies.