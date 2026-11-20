Azerbaijan has risen to 38th place in the United Nations' 2026 E-Government Development Index (EGDI).

This represents an important international recognition of the country's achievements in digital transformation.

Azerbaijan's rise of 36 places in just two years, from 74th in 2024, reflects the results of efforts to digitize public services, expand electronic platforms and introduce technological solutions in public administration. In particular, its rise to 11th place in the Online Services Index highlights the scale of progress made in developing digital government services.

Azerbaijan's improved international standing in digital government reflects the increasingly visible results of reforms undertaken in recent years. The country's 36-place jump to 38th in the E-Government Development Index (EGDI), compiled by the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs (UN DESA), is not merely a change in ranking but also evidence of the expanding use of digital solutions in public administration.

According to the report, Azerbaijan's overall EGDI score stands at 0.8847, up 16.3% from 0.7607 in 2024. As a result, Azerbaijan has further consolidated its position in the "Very High EGDI" category and advanced to the V3 subgroup, which includes countries such as Austria, Japan, Canada and Israel.

Just one step away from the Top 10 in online services

Azerbaijan's most remarkable progress in the report was recorded in the Online Services Index (OSI). The country climbed 56 places from 67th in 2024 to 11th in 2026. This achievement can be regarded as one of the main drivers behind its rise in the overall ranking.

Notably, Azerbaijan has outperformed a number of developed countries in terms of online service development. It ranks ahead of the United Kingdom, Iceland, the United States, Canada, Norway and Australia in this category. Another notable achievement is its joint 10th place with Estonia in the Service Delivery sub-index.

It is worth noting that the Online Services Index assesses the development of government services in the digital environment across several areas, including the institutional framework, service delivery, digital content, technology, and citizen participation and engagement. These criteria demonstrate that simply increasing the number of electronic services is not enough to achieve a high score. Equally important are their user-friendliness, accessibility, coordination among different government agencies and responsiveness to citizens' needs.

In this context, Azerbaijan's first-place ranking worldwide in the Institutional Framework sub-index is particularly noteworthy. This result highlights the importance of efforts to establish the legal, regulatory and institutional foundations necessary for the development of digital government. In other words, the sustainable development of digital services requires not only technological capabilities but also effective governance mechanisms to support their operation.

Meanwhile, Azerbaijan's 10th-place ranking in Service Delivery demonstrates that digital solutions are already being translated into practical results. Enabling citizens to access services without visiting government offices or submitting various certificates and documents in person helps establish a new model of relations between the state and its citizens. This approach reduces both time lost and administrative procedures.

Leader in digital government in the South Caucasus

Azerbaijan's performance in the UN E-Government Development Index demonstrates that the country has significantly strengthened its position not only globally but also at the regional level. In the 2026 report, Azerbaijan ranked first among South Caucasus countries. Armenia placed 55th and Georgia 58th, confirming Azerbaijan's leading position in the region in digital government development.

This result demonstrates that Azerbaijan's efforts to digitize public services, improve e-governance mechanisms and develop digital infrastructure have also produced stronger results in regional comparisons.

Azerbaijan has also improved its standing among Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) members, climbing from sixth place in 2024 to third. An even more impressive achievement was recorded in the Online Services Index, where Azerbaijan ranked first among CIS countries, members of the Organisation of Turkic States (OTS) and landlocked developing countries (LLDCs).

Azerbaijan's performance is also notable in comparison with other Turkic states. In the Online Services Index, the gap between Azerbaijan and Türkiye is just 0.0008 points, indicating that the two countries have achieved very similar levels of development in digital government services.

Overall, Azerbaijan's emergence as the South Caucasus leader, its place among the top three CIS countries and its first-place ranking in online services across several international groupings strengthen its potential to become a regional hub for digital government.

Institutional foundations of digital transformation

It would be inaccurate to attribute Azerbaijan's improved international ranking solely to the introduction of individual electronic services. In recent years, digital transformation has become one of the priorities of state policy. The adoption of strategic documents, improvements to the legal framework and coordination of government agencies have laid the groundwork for a unified digital development model.

In this regard, the meeting chaired by President Ilham Aliyev on the unified action plan entitled "Azerbaijan's New Digital Architecture" demonstrates the political commitment to this agenda and the systematic approach being pursued. Documents such as the Digital Development Concept and the 2026–2028 Action Plan for Accelerating Digital Development are important in defining the main priorities for the coming years.

Alongside the expansion of digital public services, these documents prioritize the development of data infrastructure, the adoption of artificial intelligence technologies, stronger cybersecurity and greater efficiency in public administration. At the same time, support for ICT companies and startups, the development of venture financing and crowdfunding mechanisms, and improvements to the regulatory framework governing technology parks are helping expand the institutional foundations of the digital economy.

An important aspect of this approach is that digital transformation is not being confined to the internal needs of the public sector. Engaging the private sector, technology companies and innovative initiatives is also essential to developing the digital economy. The development and deployment of new technologies, the introduction of digital products to the market and the integration of modern solutions into relations between government and business all influence the overall pace of development.

The Digital Development Council, headed by First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva, also plays an important role in ensuring coordination in this area. Since digital transformation involves the responsibilities and activities of various government agencies, establishing a unified approach, aligning decisions and overseeing the implementation of initiatives are particularly important. Stronger inter-agency coordination enables digital projects to be implemented not as isolated initiatives but as integral components of overall state policy.

Key tools of digital government

One of the most important aspects of digital government development is bringing public services together within a unified digital environment. Previously, citizens seeking to access different services might have had to use separate government systems, repeatedly submit the same information and go through various procedures. The new approach aims to simplify these processes and provide services in a more integrated manner.

In this regard, the mygov platform is one of the key tools for bringing public services together in a single digital space. By providing access to services offered by various government agencies through a unified environment, the platform is designed to simplify citizens' everyday administrative procedures. The main objective should be not merely to transfer existing services online but also to organize them in a more convenient and efficient way for users.

Naturally, the effectiveness of digital government also depends directly on the level of data exchange between government agencies. This makes expanding data exchange through the digital.bridge platform particularly important. Linking the information systems of different agencies can reduce the need to collect the same data repeatedly, simplify service delivery procedures and improve the efficiency of government operations.

Another important area is the introduction of Digital Document Management and Paperless Government principles. Preparing, transferring and storing documents electronically can reduce administrative costs while making decision-making more flexible. This is particularly important for government agencies that handle large volumes of paperwork.

Nevertheless, the mere existence of digital platforms should not be regarded as an end in itself. The key issue is how effectively these platforms function in everyday use, whether services operate without interruption, whether information remains up to date and whether platforms are adapted to users' needs. Ensuring that citizens do not have to access multiple systems to obtain a single service, that information is exchanged securely between government agencies and that applications are automated as far as possible will determine the next stage of digital government development.

Human capital and telecommunications infrastructure as decisive factors

The UN E-Government Development Index does not assess online services alone. Its two other main components are the Telecommunications Infrastructure Index (TII) and the Human Capital Index (HCI). This approach reflects the complex nature of digital government development.

Telecommunications infrastructure is one of the fundamental prerequisites for ensuring access to electronic services. The availability of internet access, the quality of communications infrastructure and technological capabilities directly affect the uninterrupted delivery of public services in the digital environment. Expanding access to electronic services, particularly for people living in regional areas, is essential to ensuring that digital transformation is inclusive.

The needs of different social groups, taking into account differences in age, place of residence and digital skills, must also be considered. Otherwise, a gap may emerge between the growing number of electronic services and their actual usage. Therefore, digital government development must go beyond creating technological capabilities and ensure that all segments of the population can benefit from them.

Artificial intelligence and a new stage of development

The inclusion of new areas in the 2026 EGDI report, such as the integration of digital public services, life-event-based services for citizens and artificial intelligence-powered solutions, demonstrates how the concept of digital government is evolving. International assessments are no longer focused solely on the availability of electronic services but increasingly examine the extent to which they are integrated and their ability to anticipate citizens' needs.

In this regard, developing proactive service delivery models is particularly important. Under this approach, instead of having to submit separate applications for every service, citizens can receive relevant services based on information already available to government agencies, which can identify their needs. For example, when a particular life event requires access to several public services, coordinating these processes through a single mechanism can significantly reduce the administrative burden on citizens.

Artificial intelligence technologies are also creating new opportunities in public administration. They can be used to process applications, analyze data, personalize services and support decision-making. At the same time, the deployment of AI solutions requires careful attention to data protection, algorithmic transparency and security.

The expansion of digital public services also increases the importance of cybersecurity. The collection and exchange of large volumes of data across government information systems create more stringent requirements for their protection. For this reason, information security must remain one of the key priorities in the next stage of digital transformation. Maintaining public trust in electronic services depends precisely on data security and the reliability of these systems.

Sustaining progress will be the main objective

Azerbaijan's rise to 38th place in the EGDI marks a significant achievement in the country's digital development agenda. Its 11th-place ranking in the Online Services Index, in particular, demonstrates the scale of progress made in digitizing public services. However, an improved position in international rankings should not be viewed as the completion of the work but rather as an opportunity to pursue even more ambitious goals.

In the next stage, the main focus should be on improving the quality of digital services, ensuring their accessibility to all segments of the population, further expanding data exchange between government agencies and developing proactive service delivery models. At the same time, upgrading telecommunications infrastructure, increasing investment in human capital, improving digital literacy and strengthening cybersecurity mechanisms can help ensure that the progress achieved is sustainable.

In short, Azerbaijan's 36-place rise in the UN E-Government Development Index demonstrates that the country's digital transformation has moved beyond the introduction of individual electronic services and entered a broader stage of development. The key challenge ahead will be to translate this achievement into tangible improvements in citizens' everyday lives and make public services more flexible, accessible and integrated. In this way, the development of digital government will matter not only for improving the country's position in international rankings but also for enhancing the efficiency of public administration and increasing citizen satisfaction.